Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.3 %

CWCO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.