Contrasting MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) and Its Competitors

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 204 548 1146 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 75.88%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.52 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -66.19

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,615.40% -75.15% -34.45%

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals rivals beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

