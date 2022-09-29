Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,050 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $29,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

LPLA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

