Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 287,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

