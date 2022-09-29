Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MOAT stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 58,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,732. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60.
