Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 233,756 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4,483.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,756 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

