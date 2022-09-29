Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 233,756 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4,483.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,756 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,128,000 after buying an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
ACGL traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group
In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.