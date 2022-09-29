Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,111. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

