Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $15.63 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $182.95. 55,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

