Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,101 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 105,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

