Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,778 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000. Enphase Energy comprises 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.29. 83,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,168. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

