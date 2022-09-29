Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE CLB opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 28.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

