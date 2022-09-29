Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.65

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

