Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

