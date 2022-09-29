Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,295 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

