Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

