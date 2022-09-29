Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

MDT opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

