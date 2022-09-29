Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,988 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
