Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $64.46 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

