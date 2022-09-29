Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 723,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

