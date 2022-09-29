Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

