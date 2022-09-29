Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 278,299 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

