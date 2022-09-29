Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $465.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.64. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.35 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.