Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Dominion Energy Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
