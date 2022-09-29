Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Corning makes up 2.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 84,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,783. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

