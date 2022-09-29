CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Reduced by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 7.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,903. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.