Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.