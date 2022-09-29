Courier Capital LLC Acquires 2,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 4.23% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $73.11.

