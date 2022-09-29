Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.69. 198,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,687. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

