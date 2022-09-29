Courier Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

NYSE C traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.39. 1,048,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,830,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

