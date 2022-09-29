Courier Capital LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.