Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

