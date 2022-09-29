Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 287,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

