Courier Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.40. 107,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $187.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

