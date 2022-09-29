Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. 347,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.