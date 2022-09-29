Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV traded up €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching €29.21 ($29.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.47. Covestro has a 1-year low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($61.47).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

