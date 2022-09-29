Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.70

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 251438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Covestro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

