Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $313.18 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.08 and its 200 day moving average is $378.67. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

