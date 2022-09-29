CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

CPSH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

