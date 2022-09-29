CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %
CPSH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.