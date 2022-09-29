Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.78. 756,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

