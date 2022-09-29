Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance
Shares of CBRL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.78. 756,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.