Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.