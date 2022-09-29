Crestchic Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.33 (LON:LOAD)

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Crestchic Price Performance

Shares of LON LOAD opened at GBX 267.10 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3,878.57. Crestchic has a 52 week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research note on Thursday.

Crestchic Company Profile

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

