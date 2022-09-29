CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Trading 1.1% Higher

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.79 and last traded at $121.79. 22 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

