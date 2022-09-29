Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $23.83 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises about 7.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $15,264,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,828,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 148,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 72,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 66,862 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of UPRO traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 896,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201,876. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

