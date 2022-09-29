Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $237,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,510. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

