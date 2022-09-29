CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.24. 191,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

