Cyclub (CYCLUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.59 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

