Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 509068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

