Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.88

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 3194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
