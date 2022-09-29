DAOventures (DVD) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $134,610.19 and $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00689091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013963 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

