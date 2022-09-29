DataHighway Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00025772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $159.01 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010971 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
DataHighway Coin Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,978 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
